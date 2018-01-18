Man shot during argument drives to convenience store for help, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the arm during a fight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway on the city's West Side.

According to police, the victim and the suspect had gotten into a fight for an unknown reason and shots were fired.

The suspect fled on foot following the shooting and the victim drove to a nearby convenience store for help.

The victim was transported to University Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

