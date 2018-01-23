SAPD: Jeep owner shoots man seen rummaging through unlocked car

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot during an argument Tuesday morning on the city's West Side.

Police said the owner of a Jeep spotted two men in his unlocked vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Hackley.

The trio got into an argument, at which point the Jeep's owner pulled a handgun from his jacket, police said.

The two men threatened the Jeep owner and walked away, telling him they knew where he lived and what he drove, police said.

Moments later, the Jeep owner fired his handgun twice, striking one of the men in the left calf, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. The other man was taken into custody.

The owner of the Jeep has a concealed handgun license. He and the uninjured man are being questioned by police.

