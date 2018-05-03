Man shot in abdomen during altercation at house party, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been taken to an area hospital after being shot during an altercation at a house party overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at a home in the 6800 block of Brookvale Drive, which is located not far from Grissom Road and Loop 410 on the city's West Side.

According to police, a group of four men showed up at a house party before getting into an argument with partygoers.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his abdomen, police said. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

The suspects fled in a gray or silver Honda, police said. So far no arrests have been made.

