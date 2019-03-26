Man shot in altercation outside South Side convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside a South Side convenience store late Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Mission Road and South Flores Street.

According to police, the victim had an altercation with someone outside of Little Sam Ice House and was then shot once in the shoulder through to his chin.

The wounded man ran into the store for help and the culprit drove off in an older-model silver Cadillac northbound, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

Police said they have surveillance video of the shooter and are attempting to track the person down. Their investigation is ongoing.

