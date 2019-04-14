Man shot in chest with rifle during dispute at South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to an area hospital Saturday night after he was shot in the chest with a rifle during an altercation at a home on the city's South Side.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Koehler Court just before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting in progress. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman administering CPR to a man in his 20s, police said.

According to authorities, the man had shown up at the duplex apartment -- police are unsure whether he was allowed inside or whether he had forced his way in -- when an argument erupted, prompting a man who lives at the duplex to shoot him.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently questioning the shooter and witnesses. It's unclear if the gunman will face charges.

