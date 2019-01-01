Man shot in disturbance at East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle during a disturbance early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a man was involved in a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of Tomrob Drive when he was shot in the ankle. The man's girlfriend drove him to an address in the 4300 block of Jarbet Drive, which is less than a mile away from the initial address, and called police for help.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

