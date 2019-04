A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the torso on the city's West Side.

The man was playing at the basketball court at Rainbow Hills Park just north of Highway 90 when the shooting happened.

San Antonio police said the man stopped to rest at a bleacher when someone in a white sedan pulled up and shot the man once.

The man walked home and called first responders.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.