Man shot in groin at East Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot at an East Side apartment complex early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at The Edge Apartments in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street, not far from East Houston Street.

According to police, the man was found shot on the grounds of the apartment complex.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was wounded in the groin and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said the shooter fled the scene in a white vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

