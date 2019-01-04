Man shot in head during shootout at East Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the head during an altercation at an East Side convenience store overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located near both Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, the shooting happened as part of an altercation between the store's clerk, the victim, and at least one other person who fled the scene.

Police said several shots were fired from different parts of the store.

The unidentified man in his 20s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

Police said they are now interviewing the store's clerk in addition to reviewing surveillance video to help determine what exactly happened. Their investigation is ongoing.

