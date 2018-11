SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg just north of downtown Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Blanco Road near the intersection with Fredericksburg Road.

Police said a 9-year-old boy was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said there was conflicting accounts about how it happened and are still investigating a motive.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.