Man shot in leg outside Southside home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are trying to determine who shot a man in the leg on the city’s Southwest Side Sunday night.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, approached a bystander in the 1300 block of Brighton Avenue, bleeding from his leg and asking for help. The victim was coherent but uncooperative, police said, denying any knowledge of who shot him or even where it had happened.

Officers followed a blood trail back to a home on the 1300 block of Flanders, on the other side of the block, where they found a pool of blood and at least one shell casing under a carport. No one appeared to be at home, police said.

There were no calls for shots fired, but neighbors reported hearing a single shot.

Police did not know who the shooter might be or how many people may have been involved in the incident. It is even possible the man shot himself, police said, though they couldn't be sure.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

