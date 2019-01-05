Man shot in leg with shotgun during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man shot another man in the leg with a shotgun Friday night.

According to police, the men were arguing at one location, then left that location and agreed to meet up in the 2250 block of WW White Road.

There, the two men continued to argue when one of the men pulled out a shotgun and shot the other man in the leg.

The gunman got away on a bike and remains at large, according to police.

The gunshot victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

