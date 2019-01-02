Fight over woman leads to shooting at motel near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to track down a man who was wearing only shorts when he left the scene of a shooting near downtown early Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man had no shirt or shoes on when he ran out into the chilly, wet weather, according to officers.

They say he had been inside a ground floor room at America’s Best Value Inn with a woman when another man, her ex-boyfriend, showed up there before 4 a.m.

Police say the two men got involved in a dispute that ended when the man who originally was in the room shot the other just under his chin.

When officers arrived in the 900 block of N. Main, they found the 40-year-old wounded man in extremely critical condition.

The other man already had left the scene, reportedly in the woman’s car.

Police say he was not wearing a shirt or shoes, only shorts.

Officers spent more than an hour taking photos and collecting evidence from the motel room.

They appeared to remove several boxes full of items from the crime scene.

