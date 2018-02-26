Man shot in Northeast Side field in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Northeast Side field late Sunday night.

Authorities said they aren't sure what led up to the shooting, but believe it happened in a field across the street from Sky Top Food Mart in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

The victim managed to walk to the convenience store where he was discovered by authorities.

Police said the victim, 46, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have a person of interest in custody.

