Man shot in parking lot of convenience store on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in a convenience store parking lot, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Monday at the Hayes Food Mart in the 800 block of North New Braunfels Avenue, not far from East Houston Street.

According to police, the shooting may be connected to a car robbery that happened in Windcrest.

Police said they recovered several shell casings at the scene.

The wounded man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. A description of the shooter is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

