Man shot in shoulder at Southeast Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the gunman who shot another man at a Southeast Side apartment early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Reserves at Pecan Valley apartments at 4032 E. Southcross Blvd. just after midnight. According to authorities, a 58-year-old man was outside of his apartment when a man walked up to him and shot him.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The gunman ran from the scene and is still at large, police said. The victim told authorities he didn't know the shooter.

