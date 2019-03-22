Police: Man shot in shoulder, robbed at party

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot a South Side man reportedly at a party overnight.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 800 block of Deeley Place to find the man in his 20s shot in the shoulder.

Police said the victim told them that he was shot at a party but would not give a clear location where.

The man did say he was robbed at the party before he was finally dropped off by a friend back home.

Police said they haven't made any arrests and don't have much to go on, but the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The wounded man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

