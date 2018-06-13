Man shot in leg near South Side business after all night shift at work

SAN ANTONIO - A man heading home after an all night shift at a South Side business had to take a detour to a hospital in an ambulance.

Someone shot him as he left his job around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 42-year-old victim was hit in his upper leg as he left Cell Solutions, located in the 1500 block of Pleasanton Road.

According to his wife, the man had recently returned to work after being off due to an unrelated health problem.

She said he was working a night shift to catch up on his work of repairing cell phones and computers.

Police say the shot appeared to have been fired by someone down the street on Grapeland Avenue.

Officers spent some time searching the area for shell casings and for the people involved in the shooting.

They said witnesses reported seeing a woman and two men in the area when the shots were fired.

Police did not find them right away.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not appear to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

