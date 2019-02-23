Man shot, killed by DPS trooper in Poteet after stabbing father, other person, officials say

POTEET, Texas - A man is dead after he was shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Poteet following two domestic disputes in which two people were stabbed, officials said.

DPS said the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office received a report around 7 p.m. Friday of a domestic dispute between the man and his wife in Jourdanton.

The man then drove to Poteet and was involved in another dispute with his father and another person, DPS said.

The father and the other person were stabbed during the dispute, DPS said. They were taken to University Hospital.

The man then left the scene, and DPS found him after he emerged from some trees near School Drive and Rutledge Road. He was then shot by a trooper multiple times, officials said.

Officials did not give a condition of the victims.

The trooper who shot and killed the man is a two-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety and will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

