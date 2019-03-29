Man shot, killed by SAPD officer after high-speed vehicle chase, crash

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Tx - A man is dead after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer following a high-speed vehicle chase late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson, the vehicle chase began in San Antonio and ended in Guadalupe County.

The spokesperson said the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph while being chased by both Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Guadalupe County deputies on Interstate 10.

The driver eventually crashed into a deputy's vehicle around Santa Clara near Marion. San Antonio police attempted to make an arrest, and the unidentified driver was fatally shot by a SAPD officer, according to the spokesperson.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and the name of the officer involved in the shooting was not disclosed.

The identity of the man killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

