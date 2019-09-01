Man shot, killed in East Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A man was fatally shot in a parking lot Sunday morning on the city's East Side, police said.

When police arrived after 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of East Houston Street, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head laying near the entrance of the bar "Groove," said Sgt. Justin Tidwell of the San Antonio Police Department.

The bar was not open at the time.

Tidwell said a group of people were hanging out in the parking lot when gunfire rang out.

A man who checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip or back will be taken into custody after he's treated, Tidwell said.

Police chief William McManus said the man was shot by an uncle of the victim. Police don't plan to immediately arrest the uncle.

There was no immediate motive for the shooting.

