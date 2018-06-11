Man shot, killed while inside bedroom in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while inside a home in what appears to be a drive-by shooting overnight.

Police received a call just after 4 a.m. for shots fired in the area near the 400 block of Mercedes Street, which is located not far from Frio City Road on the city's West Side.

Police said they received another call a few minutes later from a family member of a man who told them he had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man deceased inside a bedroom.

Police said they believe the shots may have been fired from a car although they did not find any shell casings. They did say they got a description of a car seen in the area around the same time that the shots were fired.

Investigators are now taking pictures of what look like several bullet holes on the outside wall of the house.

The name and age of the man fatally shot are not currently known. Police said they are unsure as to how many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, since many arrived later and were outside when officers arrived.

An officer did say that at least one person was inside because that relative called police.

