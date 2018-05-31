Man shot twice after altercation results in gunfire

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital following a late-night shooting outside a home on the city's East Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight in the 400 block of Cooper Street, which is located not far from South Walters Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, the victim and another man were allegedly arguing over drugs when they both started shooting at each other. The man shot was hit twice by the gunfire, police said.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

The other man involved in the shooting fled the scene on foot, police said. The search for the man and the investigation are ongoing.

