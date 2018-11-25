Man shot twice after answering knock at door, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot twice Saturday night after he answered a knock at his door, police said.

Police said the man, who lives in the back of a business in the 5400 block of South Flores, opened the door to at least two men who were knocking.

The men shot him twice in the abdomen and ran away, according to authorities.

Police said as the assailants were leaving, they continued firing in the man's direction.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

