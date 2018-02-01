Man shot twice confronting car burglars outside apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man was shot confronting two car burglars on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio Police said Thursday.

Police got the call for a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sedona Ranch Apartments located in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass.

According to police, the victim's work truck had been broken into and when the victim and his brother confronted the burglars he was shot twice in the stomach.

Two possible suspects were detained a little ways down the street following the shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is listed in serious condition. His name is not currently known.

