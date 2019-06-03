Man shot twice; woman he's romantically involved with arrested, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after shooting a man with whom she was romantically involved, a sergeant with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7900 block of Sony Ridge and found a man in his 40s with two gunshot wounds. Authorities said a woman at the home was shortly identififed as the shooter.

A sergeant at the scene said that charges are pending against the woman.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Witnesses provided conflicting statements as to what led up to the shooting, according to the sergeant. The case remains under investigation.

