Man shot while sitting in car parked outside East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after he was shot while sitting in a car parked outside an East Side home Sunday, police said.

The man was parked outside a home on Lincolnshire Drive and Dorie Street when someone drove by and fired off shots, according to police. The man in the car was struck in the hip and leg but managed to drive the vehicle to the back of the home, where he entered the home and called for help, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are still looking for the shooter.

