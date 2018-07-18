Man shot while taking out garbage on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times while he was taking out garbage on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Gevers Street near Blaine Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue.

A sergeant at the scene said a man who was taking out the trash was hit twice after a blue vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot the man. He said the man may have been hit up to four times.

The victim was conscious when first responders arrived, the sergeant said.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

