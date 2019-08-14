Man shot while walking along far West Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking along a far West Side street late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 11540 block of Rousseau Street, not far from Potranco Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, the man in his 20s was simply walking when someone fired, wounding him in the leg.

Police said the victim and some nearby neighbors both thought they heard a pop come from a wooded area nearby.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

