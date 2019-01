KIRBY, Texas - Kirby police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Happiness Lane.

Officials said a man threw a brick through the window of a house, leading to a confrontation with the homeowner.

The homeowner then shot the man, police said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.