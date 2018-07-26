Man slashed with knife during late-night altercation, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was slashed with a knife during a late-night altercation on the city's North Side, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 23000 block of Vance Jackson Road, which is located not far from West Avenue.

According to police, the victim had started a fight with an older man who then pulled out a knife and cut him.

The victim was taken to University Hospital to be checked out. His name, age and condition are not currently known.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed.

