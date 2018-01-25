Man sleeping at home wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting overnight, San Antonio police said.

Police got the call for the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Mitchell Street, located not far from South Flores Street on the city's South Side.

According to police, the victim was sleeping in his own bed when a black sedan drove by the home firing off at least 30 shots. One of the bullets went through the wall, striking the victim in the leg, police said.

RELATED: Man found shot to death on East Side street

RELATED: Man shot multiple times while walking on East Side

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury. He is expected to recover.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.