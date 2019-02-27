Man sought in connection with home burglary

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing a home last week.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the man suspected of robbing a trailer home in the 7600 block of West Military Drive. Police believe the man is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Authorities said the man burglarized the trailer home around 11 a.m. on Feb. 18. By the time police arrived at the home, the man was gone.

Police believe the man may know someone living in the neighborhood where the crime occurred.

Anyone with information on the home burglary should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Those seeking to cash in on the reward must make their tip directly to Crime Stoppers. All calls and tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

