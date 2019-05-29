Man sought in connection with robbery, shooting at NW side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who robbed and shot a woman at a Northwest side apartment complex.

The 46-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm while sitting in her car at the Ingram Ranch Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Police say she told them she had gone to the complex, located in the 2400 block of Oak Hill Road, around 3 a.m. to drop off a child at a friend’s apartment.

She told them that a man approached her as she was about to leave, demanding everything she had.

She told police that when she didn’t get out of her vehicle quickly enough, the man shot her.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The robber already had run away when police arrived.

They spent some time searching the neighborhood near Loop 410 and Culebra Road and combing through the victim’s car for clues.

According to an officer at the scene, there were different descriptions given of the gunman.

He said some witnesses described him as having dreadlocks while others said he wore his hair in a ponytail.

Beyond that, the officer said, the description was vague.

