Neighbor's surveillance video helps authorities make murder arrests

SAN ANTONIO - When Roy Fernandez decided to put cameras outside of his home on Mystic Sunrise near Binz-Engleman, it was for his own family's protection, but on Oct. 25, it helped police with a murder investigation right next door.

“I was just fortunate enough to catch who did it and what they were driving,” Fernandez said. ”It shows the pickup truck backing into the driveway. The two people who were involved in the shooting come out of the truck, they reappear running back to the truck, female jumping in the back, male jumping in the front window and then they sped off.”

Fernandez said he also heard the crime taking place.

“I just sat down in the recliner when I heard — it was about 15 gunshots," he said.

Police said the man in the video is 23-year-old Gregory Garrett and the woman is 30-year-old Rachael Stanford.

Investigators believe the duo is responsible for fatally shooting 22-year-old James Perez Jr. and leaving two others with gunshot wounds.

Fernandez's home had also been hit.

“One of the bullets had come through our utility room, busted our light and my daughter found it on our living room floor,” Fernandez said.

Police said after making the footage public, tips began to come in, which led them to the suspects.

Garrett, who police say left his cellphone and ID at the scene, was arrested last week. Police caught Stanford Monday.

Both suspects face murder and aggravated assault charges and are being held in the Bexar County Jail with combined bonds of more than a half-million dollars.

