Man stabbed after argument over a U-Haul truck

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s is in critical condition at University Hospital after being stabbed in the lower back, a San Antonio police sergeant said.

The sergeant said the victim was in an argument with another man over his property in front of the U-Haul truck at Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday. During the argument, the man stabbed the victim in the back and then ran away, he said.

Police said the victim was able to run to a house on Birchwood Drive to get help before going to the hospital. Police are still looking for the man who stabbed the victim.

