Man stabbed by his wife during altercation, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been hospitalized, and another has been detained following a stabbing on the city's Northwest Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of West Mulberry Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Bandera Road.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by his 29-year-old wife during an altercation.

The man stabbed was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said the woman was also taken to University Hospital to be checked out for stomach pain and was then charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Police did not disclose the identity of either person. At this time, it is unclear what started the altercation. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.