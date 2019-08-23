Man stabbed during altercation at NE Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation at a Northeast Side apartment overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after midnight to the Horizon Apartments in the 4800 block of Goldfield Road after a fight broke out between the victim and two men.

According to police, one of the men stabbed the victim several times in both the chest and shoulder. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said the two men fled following the fight. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.