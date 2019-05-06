Man stabbed during argument inside South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a domestic disturbance led to a stabbing on the city's South Side late Sunday night.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Strech Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Loop 410.

According to police, a man was arguing with his family inside the home when someone stabbed him in the chest. Police said at this time, it is unclear who did the stabbing.

The wounded man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.