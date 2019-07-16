Man stabbed during dispute with ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed during a domestic dispute overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from I-10 on the city's Northwest Side after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to police, the wounded man had driven himself to a 7-Eleven convenience store after he was attacked by his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend during an argument.

The man stabbed was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. His name and age, however, were not released.

Police also did not disclose what, if any, charges anyone will face as a result of the incident.

