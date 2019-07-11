Man stabbed during fight on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was stabbed during a fight between two men on the city's West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Mickeljohn Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 40s, was sitting in a lawn chair in his backyard when another man walked by and said something. That's when, police said, a fight broke out between the pair and the victim was stabbed.

Police said the man who did the stabbing fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. The search for the man is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.