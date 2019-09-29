Man stabbed, found near ditch

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his mid-40s is in a hospital after San Antonio police found him with a stab wound in his abdomen.

SAPD says it happened at a Circle K on the corner of Evers and Glen Ridge roads around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. They say the victim was lying next to a drainage ditch when they found him.

He is currently in serious condition at University Hospital. Police do not know who stabbed him, but they say they are working on getting surveillance video from the store.

