Man stabbed in argument with woman on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was stabbed during an altercation with a woman late Monday night and was taken to an area hospital, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of River Canyon, not far from South W.W. White Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the pair were arguing when the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

Police said the woman fled before officers got to the scene.

Authorities say a child was inside the home at the time and will be staying with relatives.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.