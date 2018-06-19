Man stabbed in chest during robbery attempt on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed during a robbery attempt overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The stabbing was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 820 block of Durr Street, which is located not far from Southeast Military Drive and South Flores Street on the city's South Side.

According to police, three men walked up to the man while he was on his porch and attempted to take his wallet. That's when, police said, he was stabbed in the chest during the altercation.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

