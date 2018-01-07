Man stabbed multiple times in East side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man multiple times in an East Side neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was stabbed in his leg and buttocks at the corner of Iowa and South Oliver streets. The victim is expected to survive.

Police said the victim knew the man who stabbed him, but did not know what led up to the stabbing.

According to authorities, the men knew each other through a nearby homeless shelter.

