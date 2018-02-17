Man stabbed several times defending sister from boyfriend's attack, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS - A man was stabbed several times early Saturday morning while defending his little sister from her boyfriend who, police say, assaulted her.

Police were called to the intersection of Hidalgo Avenue and Katy Street in New Braunfels for a report of a stabbing and found the girl's 28-year-old brother suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

According to a spokesperson for the City of New Braunfels, 25-year-old Jonathan Anthony Gomez assaulted his girlfriend and stabbed her brother when he tried to come to her defense.

Police said the victim confronted Gomez about assaulting his sister when Gomez stabbed him several times.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was treated at the scene.

Gomez was taken to the Comal County Jail and faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury – family violence.

