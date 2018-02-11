Man stabbed while attempting to break up fight at concert

SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed early Sunday morning while attempting to break up a fight at a concert, police said.

According to police, several people were listening to a band play at a building in the 1500 block of Somerset Road when a fight broke out between two men.

The men continued fighting in the parking lot when another man tried to intervene, police said. The man that tried to help was stabbed in the chest and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Authorities said he is expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a pickup truck or SUV.

Witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.