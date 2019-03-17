Man stabbed woman 17 times with screwdriver, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A night of drinking ended with a San Antonio man beating and then repeatedly stabbing a woman with a screwdriver, San Antonio police said.

Nicolas Blancas, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Blancas and the woman began arguing March 5 after drinking and watching TV. They said he then began kicking and punching her before stabbing her with a flathead screwdriver.

Although police said she had been stabbed 17 times with the screwdriver, she did not seek medical treatment until several days later. They said a family member drove her to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition to the stab wounds, the woman had also suffered fractured bones and other injuries that led medical staff to believe she might have been severely choked, according to the affidavit.

Blancas is being held in the Bexar County Jail.

