Man starts house fire during relationship breakup, gets arrested, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities have arrested a man who they say started a house fire during a relationship breakup.

Rojelio Gomez, 45, has been taken into custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, first responders were called July 8 to a home in the 600 block of Leopard Hollow for a structure fire.

The affidavit said deputies had been at the location earlier that day after a woman and Gomez ended their relationship and he wouldn't give back her belongings.

The affidavit said Gomez sent a text to the woman later that day threatening to burn the house down. Scared, the woman called the police to check on the home, and upon inspection, officers found smoke coming from the house.

The affidavit said emergency responders entered the home, getting past couches that barricaded the door to find a bottle of lighter fluid next to some charred clothes and burnt chairs.

Gomez was ultimately found semi-awake and locked in a closet, the affidavit said. Authorities believe he intentionally set the fire.

Gomez is charged with felony arson.

