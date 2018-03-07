Man steals $3700 worth of jewelry from NE Side pawn shop, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a man trying to make some money at a pawn shop decided to leave with more than cash.

An arrest warrant affidavit said in late February 48-year-old Antonio Delgado opened a jewelry case and stole 11 gold rings from the Cash America Pawn located in the 1500 block of Austin Highway on the city's Northeast Side.

The stolen jewelry is worth roughly $3700, according to the pawn shop.

Police said surveillance video showed Delgado waiting for employees to become distracted and then reaching behind the counter and putting the jewelry into his jacket.

The pawn shop manager said he knew it was Delgado because the suspect gave his driver's license that same day to conduct business.

